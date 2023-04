WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – Doddridge County scored all 13 of its runs in the first three innings to roll past Ritchie County, 13-2.

The Bulldogs benefitted from a balanced lineup with Josalyn Lipscomb, Hadley Ross and Bell Holtz each recording two hits and combining to drive in seven.

Kenna Curran threw five one-hit innings and struck out eight hitters to earn the win.