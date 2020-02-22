Lady Eagles keep season alive with sectional victory over Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd defeated Liberty 40-34 to open Class AA Region II, Section 1 girls basketball play.

Liberty had a strong start to the game and led for much of the first half led by Maliyah Cottingham who had four first half points.

The Mountaineers were ahead 20-16 at the halftime break.

Byrd steadily started to climb back into the game in the second half.

The Eagles took their first lead since early in the first half with an and-one by Oliva Lowther with just over 3:00 to go in the third quarter.

RCB held this lead throughout the remainder of the game to come away with the victory.

They will play Lincoln in the second round of sectional play on Tuesday at 7:00PM.