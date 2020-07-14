Lady Huskies hit the gym with a new look

RACHEL, W.Va. – The Lady Huskies returned to the gym on Tuesday for Marion County’s three week practice period.

After being temporarily shut down last week, the Huskies return to practice with a new look.

All indoor workouts now require players and coaches to wear masks. With the new requirement, NMHS girls basketball head coach Mike Parrish said his team will stick to low intensity workouts and drills.

They haven’t forgotten how this past season’s state tournament being shut down left them without a chance to win a state title, so the Huskies are doing all they can to prevent that from happening this time around.

“So we’ll have to adjust what we normally do. Normally we’re running and up and down but wearing masks you’re not going to be able to do that so we’ll do a lot of drills and shooting and things like that. A lot of light cardio work. Tell them to do what you’re supposed to do. We’ve got symptom sheets They have to fill out each day to make sure they’re not in any areas where they can get exposed,” Parrish said.

The three week period continues for all Marion County Schools and for the Huskies. in the back of their head lies hopes of being back in the gym for basketball season.