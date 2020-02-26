Lady Indians eliminate Elkins in sectional play

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport defeated Elkins 54-32 Tuesday night to move on in sectional action.

After going ahead 18-4 to start the game, Bridgeport maintained a roughly 20 point lead the rest of the way.

Elkins was unable to fully recover from the early deficit, despite picking up the offensive pace in the second half.

Annamarie Pinti really picked up the offensive pace for Bridgeport in the second half, draining three three-pointers in the 3rd quarter.

Pinti finished with a game high 17 points in the win.

Bridgeport will face Lincoln Thursday night for the sectional title.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories