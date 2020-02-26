Lady Indians eliminate Elkins in sectional play

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport defeated Elkins 54-32 Tuesday night to move on in sectional action.

After going ahead 18-4 to start the game, Bridgeport maintained a roughly 20 point lead the rest of the way.

Elkins was unable to fully recover from the early deficit, despite picking up the offensive pace in the second half.

Annamarie Pinti really picked up the offensive pace for Bridgeport in the second half, draining three three-pointers in the 3rd quarter.

Pinti finished with a game high 17 points in the win.

Bridgeport will face Lincoln Thursday night for the sectional title.