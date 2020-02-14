Lady Indians pick up senior night victory

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport defeated rival Robert C. Byrd 41-29 Thursday on Senior Night for the Lady Indians.

Bridgeport controlled this one from the start to pick up the victory for seniors Madison Wilson and Macey Phillips.

The threepoint shot was falling early for the Indians, led by Gabrielle Reep.

RCB did hold their own early in the first quarter, but the athleticism and tough defense of Bridgeport proved to be too much.

The Lady Indians picked up their 10th win of the season and second over RCB.