Lady Mohigans make first trip to state soccer tourney since 2012

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Lady Mohigans are one of the five teams from the region heading to Beckley for the state soccer tournament.

Morgantown is set to take on the Redskins of Hurricane. It’ll be the second meeting this season between MHS and Hurricane.

Morgantown won the previous matchup 3-0.

In fact, the three goals the Mohigans scored against the Redskins in meeting matches the number of goals Hurricane gave up all season combined.

Morgantown coach Sterlin Rivers attributes the success of this years squad on possession, rather than offense and defense.

