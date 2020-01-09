Lady Pioneers cruise past Cardinals for first win of 2020

GLENVILLE, W.Va – Glenville State defeated Wheeling University 125-81 Wednesday night to pick up their first win of 2020.

Glenville started fast as they went on a 12-6 run to start the ball game led by a pair of Lady Pioneer threes.

They would not let up as the quarter continued as they went on a 13-4 run to close the first to go up 32-18.

The Lady Pioneers would hold the Cardinals to 0 percent from three in the first half while shooting 32 percent themselves.

Glenville State was led in this one by Re’Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield who combined for 42 points in the victory.

Lady Pioneers will return to action Saturday at MEC foe West Liberty.