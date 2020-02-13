Lady Pioneers rout West Liberty, earn 13th straight victory

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State picked up their thirteenth straight victory Wednesday night, with a 119-82 win over West Liberty.

The Hilltoppers scored the first four points in this one, but things quickly turned in favor of the Lady Pioneers.

Glenville State responded with an 8-2 run and controlled this one from that point on, outscoring West Liberty 35-17 in first quarter and 30-13 in the second.

Emily Stoller picked up a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Ty Armstrong led the way for the Lady Pioneers, scoring 27 points in just 19 minutes of action.

Over their 13 game winning streak, Glenville State has scored over 100 points in 11 of the victories.

The first NCAA DII regional rankings come out next week and sitting at 19-4, the Lady Pioneers should find themselves among the top teams in the Atlantic Region.