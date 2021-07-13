Lady Rebels host girls basketball teams for Ritchie County Shootout

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County High School and Ritchie County Middle School hosted the girls basketball summer tournament, Ritchie County Shootout, on Tuesday.

Several teams from around our viewing area were in attendance.

That includes the Robert C. Byrd girls hoops team, which took on Magnolia Tuesday afternoon.

The Flying Eagles ripped off 24 straight points during the first half, with Jaden Sturm scoring 14 of those points.

