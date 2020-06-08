Lancaster signs with D&E Women’s Lacrosse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Another athlete signed to continue her athletic career at the next level.

Her story may not be like other athletes, though.

Liberty’s Addie Lancaster signed to continue her lacrosse career at Davis and Elkins College.

Lancaster didn’t grow up playing the sport of lacrosse. In fact, she’s only been playing since her junior year of high school.

“It’s only my second year. I played volleyball for seven years,” Lancaster said.

Nonetheless, her natural talent in the sport translated on the field where college coaches were able to see it.

Lancaster played high school lacrosse for the Harrison County Lady Bruins under her head coach AJ Curran.

“She helped us out quite a bit. She came in just like she said. She came in with no exposure to lacrosse at all and she did whatever we wanted. When you ask her to do something, you showed her, she went after it. and that was outstanding,” Curran said.

She racked up seven offers from college lacrosse programs, but ultimately felt D&E was the best fit for her.

Lancaster will study hospitality and tourism at D&E in hopes of landing her dream job at Disney World.