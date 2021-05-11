Late rally puts Bucs over Byrd in close one-point win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur recorded a late but exciting win over Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday night.

The score was tied at 2-2 during the bottom of the fifth until Makenzie Davis launched a hit to the outfield. Buckhannon-Upshur couldn’t make the play and a run scored to put the Eagles up 3-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Brooklyn Robinson sent a shot to right field that scored a run to knot the game back up at 3-3.

But the seventh inning is where the game got interesting.

Shelby McDaniels hit a double and advanced a runner to third base. Then Robin Ball hit a grounder that Byrd couldn’t field and a run scored to put the Bucs up 4-3 in the top of the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh, Byrd has two outs with a chance to score as they put the ball into play, but McDaniels fields it and sends it to first base to record the game winning out.

Buckhannon-Upshur won 4-3 over Robert C. Byrd with McDaniels quick game-winning play.

“It was mostly just make a play, that’s his big thing. In any way that you can just make the play, get the out. We always preach at practice, if its two outs and the bottom of the seventh you want the ball to come to you so the whole time I was just thinking hit the ball to me I’ll make the play we’ll get out,” McDaniels said.

The Bucs softball team improves to 5-4 with the win.