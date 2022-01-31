Latest girls high school basketball polls released by AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- The latest girls high school basketball polls have been released by the Associated Press.
Class AAAA:
- Huntington
- Cabell Midland
- Morgantown
- Wheeling Park
- Greenbrier East
- Capital
- Princeton
- Buckhannon-Upshur
- Parkersburg
- Jefferson
Others receiving votes: George Washington 5, St. Albans 3, Bridgeport 2, Washington 2, Parkersburg South.
Class AAA:
- Fairmont Senior
- North Marion
- Wayne
- Logan
- Nitro
- Robert C. Byrd
- East Fairmont
- Ripley T8. Philip Barbour
10. PikeView
Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Winfield 2.
Class AA:
- Parkersburg Catholic
- Petersburg
- Wyoming East
- Frankfort
- St. Marys
- Summers County
- Charleston Catholic
- Mingo Central
- Ritchie County
- Chapmanville
Others receiving votes: Williamstown 5, Trinity 4.
Class A:
- Gilmer County
- Cameron
- Tolsia
- Tucker County
- Webster County
- Doddridge County
- Clay-Battelle
- Calhoun
- St. Joseph
- Pendleton County
Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 7, Union 5, Greenbrier West 2, Tyler Consolidated 1, Riverview 1.