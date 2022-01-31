Latest girls high school basketball polls released by AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- The latest girls high school basketball polls have been released by the Associated Press.

Class AAAA:

  1. Huntington
  2. Cabell Midland
  3. Morgantown
  4. Wheeling Park
  5. Greenbrier East
  6. Capital
  7. Princeton
  8. Buckhannon-Upshur
  9. Parkersburg
  10. Jefferson

Others receiving votes: George Washington 5, St. Albans 3, Bridgeport 2, Washington 2, Parkersburg South.

Class AAA:

  1. Fairmont Senior
  2. North Marion
  3. Wayne
  4. Logan
  5. Nitro
  6. Robert C. Byrd
  7. East Fairmont
  8. Ripley T8. Philip Barbour

10. PikeView

Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Winfield 2.

Class AA:

  1. Parkersburg Catholic
  2. Petersburg
  3. Wyoming East
  4. Frankfort
  5. St. Marys
  6. Summers County
  7. Charleston Catholic
  8. Mingo Central
  9. Ritchie County
  10. Chapmanville

Others receiving votes: Williamstown 5, Trinity 4.

Class A:

  1. Gilmer County
  2. Cameron
  3. Tolsia
  4. Tucker County
  5. Webster County
  6. Doddridge County
  7. Clay-Battelle
  8. Calhoun
  9. St. Joseph
  10. Pendleton County

Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 7, Union 5, Greenbrier West 2, Tyler Consolidated 1, Riverview 1.

