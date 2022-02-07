Latest high school boys basketball AP polls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press released its latest high school boys basketball rankings.

Class AAAA

  1. Morgantown
  2. Jefferson
  3. Parkersburg South
  4. George Washington
  5. Capital
  6. South Charleston
  7. Hedgesville
  8. University
  9. Huntington
  10. Spring Mills

Class AAA

  1. Fairmont Senior
  2. Shady Spring
  3. Logan
  4. Wheeling Central
  5. Elkins
  6. Winfield
  7. East Fairmont
  8. Herbert Hoover
  9. Grafton
  10. Berkeley Springs

Class AA

  1. Poca
  2. St. Marys
  3. Bluefield
  4. Williamstown
  5. Ravenswood
  6. South Harrison
  7. Chapmanville
  8. Wyoming East
  9. Buffalo
  10. Mingo Central

Class A

  1. James Monroe
  2. Greater Beckley Christian
  3. Man
  4. St. Joseph
  5. Tucker County
  6. Tug Valley
  7. Tygarts Valley
  8. Cameron
  9. Webster County
  10. Pendleton County

