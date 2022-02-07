Latest high school boys basketball AP polls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press released its latest high school boys basketball rankings.
Class AAAA
- Morgantown
- Jefferson
- Parkersburg South
- George Washington
- Capital
- South Charleston
- Hedgesville
- University
- Huntington
- Spring Mills
Class AAA
- Fairmont Senior
- Shady Spring
- Logan
- Wheeling Central
- Elkins
- Winfield
- East Fairmont
- Herbert Hoover
- Grafton
- Berkeley Springs
Class AA
- Poca
- St. Marys
- Bluefield
- Williamstown
- Ravenswood
- South Harrison
- Chapmanville
- Wyoming East
- Buffalo
- Mingo Central
Class A
- James Monroe
- Greater Beckley Christian
- Man
- St. Joseph
- Tucker County
- Tug Valley
- Tygarts Valley
- Cameron
- Webster County
- Pendleton County