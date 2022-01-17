Latest high school girls basketball rankings released by AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- The latest high school girls basketball Associated Press poll has been released and multiple local teams land a spot on it.
Class AAAA:
- Huntington
- Morgantown T2: Wheeling Park
4. Cabell Midland
5. Greenbrier East
6. Princeton
7. Capital
8. Buckhannon-Upshur
9. Parkersburg
10. George Washington
Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Woodrow Wilson 1, Parkersburg South 1, University 1.
Class AAA:
- Fairmont Senior
- North Marion
- Logan
- Wayne
- Nitro
- East Fairmont
- Philip Barbour T7: PikeView
9. Robert C. Byrd
10. Winfield
Others receiving votes: Ripley 8, Keyser 3, Herbert Hoover 1, Shady Spring 1.
Class AA:
1. Parkersburg Catholic
2. Wyoming East
3. Petersburg
4. Frankfort
5. St. Marys
6. Summers County
7. Mingo Central T7: Charleston Catholic
9. Ritchie County
10. Williamstown
Others receiving votes: Trinity 7, Chapmanville 5, Buffalo 3, South Harrison 3.
Class A:
- Gilmer County
- Cameron
- Tucker County
- Tolsia
- Clay-Battelle
- St. Joseph
- Doddridge County
- Webster County
- Tug Valley
- Calhoun County
Others receiving votes: Union 3, River View 1, Pendleton County 1, Greenbrier West 1, Madonna 1.