Latest high school girls basketball rankings released by AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- The latest high school girls basketball Associated Press poll has been released and multiple local teams land a spot on it.

Class AAAA:

  1. Huntington
  2. Morgantown T2: Wheeling Park

4. Cabell Midland

5. Greenbrier East

6. Princeton

7. Capital

8. Buckhannon-Upshur

9. Parkersburg

10. George Washington

Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Woodrow Wilson 1, Parkersburg South 1, University 1.

Class AAA:

  1. Fairmont Senior
  2. North Marion
  3. Logan
  4. Wayne
  5. Nitro
  6. East Fairmont
  7. Philip Barbour T7: PikeView

9. Robert C. Byrd

10. Winfield

Others receiving votes: Ripley 8, Keyser 3, Herbert Hoover 1, Shady Spring 1.

Class AA:

1. Parkersburg Catholic

2. Wyoming East

3. Petersburg

4. Frankfort

5. St. Marys

6. Summers County

7. Mingo Central T7: Charleston Catholic

9. Ritchie County

10. Williamstown

Others receiving votes: Trinity 7, Chapmanville 5, Buffalo 3, South Harrison 3.

Class A:

  1. Gilmer County
  2. Cameron
  3. Tucker County
  4. Tolsia
  5. Clay-Battelle
  6. St. Joseph
  7. Doddridge County
  8. Webster County
  9. Tug Valley
  10. Calhoun County

Others receiving votes: Union 3, River View 1, Pendleton County 1, Greenbrier West 1, Madonna 1.

