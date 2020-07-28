Latest on HS Football schedules: Which teams’ schedules are full, who needs another game, and what teams are only playing 9 games?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We are now six-and-a-half weeks away from the start of the high school football season.

With to COVID-19 forcing the WVSSAC to delay the start of the season one week, teams across the state were left with the task of finding a game to play in place of the previously scheduled Week One game that would’ve been played on August 28.

As of now, 17 of the 25 football programs in our area have found a tenth game for their schedule, returning those teams to a full slate of games. That, of course, means that eight teams still have just a nine-game schedule.

Some of those teams are still working on scheduling a 10th game, while others are choosing to go forward with a nine-game season.

One coach told me that with only one scrimmage before games begin, they’re going to use the open week they still have to make sure schemes are working.

Speaking of open weeks, there are no bye weeks this year.

“That’s something new, not having a bye week. We’ll see how, middle of the season, how that all shakes out, and if that ends up having a negative effect or a positive effect. We’ll see how that goes. New experience for everyone.” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic on teams with 10 games not having a bye week this season

With the schedule changes of pushing back the start of the season one week, any team that plays a full ten-game schedule technically won’t have an open week.

Fairmont Senior, for instance, scheduled a road contest at Winfield in place of its scheduled open date in the middle of the season.

Any team that chooses to go forward with only a nine-game schedule will have an open week, and in most cases they are sticking with the open date they already had scheduled.

Heading into Tuesday, thirteen teams in North Central West Virginia had filled up their schedules.

On Tuesday, we learned that four more teams have added a tenth game. Click on the tweets below for a look at those updates.

One more #wvprepfb scheduling update: South Harrison has added a home game vs. Meadow Bridge on Sept. 25. — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 28, 2020

The seventeen teams in our region that currently have a full schedule are:

AAA – Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University

AA – Fairmont Senior, Lewis County, Liberty, Lincoln, North Marion, Robert C. Byrd

A – Clay-Battelle, Doddridge county, Ritchie County, South Harrison, Trinity Christian, Tucker County, Tygarts Valley

That leaves the following eight teams with nine games on the schedule (Open date listed):

AAA – Morgantown (9/11)

AA – Braxton County (9/11), East Fairmont (9/25), Elkins (10/02), Grafton (10/09), Philip Barbour (10/09)

A – Gilmer County (10/02), Webster County (9/18)

Some of those teams, such as Elkins, Grafton, Philip Barbour, and Webster County, are still searching for a tenth opponent.

Meanwhile, other teams such as East Fairmont, Gilmer County, and Morgantown, are sticking with nine games for now.

The high school football regular season begins on Sept. 3 and 4. Teams can officially begin practicing on Aug. 17.

For a complete look at schedules, click here.