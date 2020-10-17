Latest Week 8 high school football slate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – More changes have been made, once again, to this upcoming weekend’s slate of high school football games involving area teams.

Seven football games involving eleven area teams that were originally scheduled for Week 8 have been canceled due to Saturday’s release of the School Re-Entry Map by the WV Department of Education.

Below is the the most updated schedule of games for Week 8.

Hampshire at East Fairmont — Friday 7 pm

Linsly at Morgantown — Friday 7 p.m.

Ritchie Co. at Roane Co — Friday 7:30 pm

East Hardy at Tucker Co — Friday 7 p.m.

Braxton Co. at Webster Co. — Friday 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley (OH) at Clay-Battelle — Friday, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Lewis Co. — Friday 7 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd at Grafton — Friday 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Liberty — Friday 7 p.m.

Preston at University — Friday 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at South Harrison — Friday 7 p.m.

North Marion at Frankfort — Friday 7 p.m.

Harrison County schools return to action for the first time in two weeks.

Doddridge (Red), Randolph and Upshur (Orange) counties will be sidelined this week, according to the WV Dept of Education map.

Harrison County returned to Green status and will be able to compete for the first time in a few weeks pic.twitter.com/XzDgQTg6eu — WBOY12SportsZone (@12SportsZone) October 17, 2020

The following teams are still eligible to play, but are looking for an opponent:

Bridgeport

Gilmer County (Gold)

Trinity Christian

The following teams are not able to play this week due to their county’s standing on the COVID-19 map:

Doddridge County (Red)

Elkins (Orange)

Tygarts Valley (Orange)

Philip Barbour, which has missed the last three weeks of the season due to Barbour County’s Coronavirus numbers, will return to the practice field this week. However, the Colts will not play their game against North Marion, though they look to return to action next week.

