Lattea nets four, Hawks shut out Knights

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Saturday was a big day for the University girls soccer team as it downed sectional opponent, Preston.

The Hawks got off to a good start. Emily Lattea put the first goal on the board with a lefty shot to put the Hawks up 1-0.

Lattea then assisted Tali Sizemore’s goal to give UHS a 2-0 lead.

The Hawks led 2-0 after the halftime break and the second half brought even more success, specifically for Lattea.

Lattea, the junior, scored three more goals, completing a hat trick and more.

University shut out Preston 5-0, led by Lattea’s four goals.

“Really we just made a lot of through balls, we found the space and we just finished our chances. We did what we had to do because they’re in our section, we knew we had to beat them 4-0 and that’s what we did,” Lattea said.

Lattea talking about the necessary points needed against a sectional opponent, and the Hawks bested that by one goal.

