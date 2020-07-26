Lattea uses experience from freshman season to excel sophomore year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School girls soccer star forward Emily Lattea put herself on the high school soccer radar with a stand out freshman season.

Lattea enters her sophomore season with plenty of experience to further develop her game.

As a clear standout during her first high school season as a freshman at UHS, Lattea landed a spot on the second team All-State roster. She was one of only two freshman who earned first or second team All-State nods.

Lattea started in 20 games, scored 17 goals and tallied 7 assists for the Hawks last season and led the team in each category.

She made it her goal to put 30 goals in the back of the net this fall and she said she would also like to earn first team All-State honors.

Lattea had this to say about gaining experience last season.

“It was just really fun. I went from club to this so I had good experience and it was just really learning to work with the team. It’s honestly so good to be able to just help out the team and be a leader. Because from club I was a leader and helped them so I just do that here too,” Lattea said.

She’s taking on a big role leading the team as a sophomore. But Lattea’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed and Hawks head coach Graham Peace saw her develop her skills throughout her freshman season and expects another big season out of her again.

“She became our dominant scorer. She jumped right in as a freshman which is unusual and scored goals for us and big goals in big games. It took her a little while to get going but once she got the confidence, she was out best forward last year. She can dominate up top. She can make a pass. She’s a special player. She’s really a pleasure to coach and she’s incredibly coachable and humble, she’s an outstanding player,” Peace said.

Lattea has the potential to terrorize opponent’s defenses this upcoming season with a solid year of varsity experience under her belt.