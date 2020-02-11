LCHS’s Greenlief, Kuhn staying in state to continue football careers

WESTON, W.Va. – A pair of Lewis County High School football players signed on Tuesday to continue their careers at the next level, while saying in the Mountain State.

Now-former Minutemen quarterback and safety Nick Kuhn signed with the University of Charleston to join the Golden Eagles, while lineman Bryson Greenlief inked with Mike Kellar and Glenville State.

“It means a lot that they still saw enough in me to recruit me and want me to play there for them. It means a lot to me. Yeah, I wanted to play safety. That was my favorite position that I played. Uhh, I like to hit people,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn missed most of his senior season with an injury.

“He seems nice. Seems like he knows a lot about football definitely. I can’t wait to be part of a team with him. … Yeah, but I still have a lot of adjusting to do with the college aspect and what he wants,” said Greenlief when asked about playing for Kellar.

The two high school teammates now will face off against one another for the next four years inside the Mountain East Conference.

We’ll have more on the signings from Lewis County High coming up tonight at 11 o’clock.