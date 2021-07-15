Leadership roles become more clear during Polar Bears three week window

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior football team is back in action. That means back in the weight room- and to add on that, a full weight room.

Since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, sports programs are able to return to normalcy this Fall.

For the Polar Bears, this is a good thing. FSHS Football head coach Nick Bartic said having the team together again promotes comradery.

Bartic also touched on how the three week window lets leadership show. It also helps younger or new players get accustomed to whats to come in August.

“The three week period is when you go through that process of who develops as your leaders. The guys that have been here are kind of shaking the rust off, getting it going again, some guys have to play new positions, we always tell them if you can play multiple positions, you have a better shot of getting on the field. And the new guys and young guys, it helps them get their feet wet so they’re not overwhelmed when we get to August,” Bartic said.

The Polar Bears are on hitting the weights and the conditioning on East-West Stadium’s field during the three week window.