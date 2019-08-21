Learning the ropes: Connor Neal taking Crews-Naylor’s teachings

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Former Fairmont Senior quarterback Connor Neal will be spending most of this season on the sideline at Fairmont State.

The 2018 Kennedy Award Winner will sit behind senior Takwan Crews-Naylor, who is taking on a teaching role this year with young QBs like Neal on the roster.

Neal spoke to us Sunday on what it’s like learning from such an accomplished collegiate quarterback.

Quaterbacks Connor Neal (4) and Takwan Crews-Naylor (1) talking with Robert Arnold (63) at Fairmont State’s practice Tuesday. (Photo by Ryan Decker)

“He’s a good guy, both on and off the field. So any questions I have about plays or defenses, he always knows what to say, and how to help me out to understand it,” Neal said. “All the learning is off the field, because in practice you’re just trying to got and get as many reps as you can as quick as you can. So during meetings, and before meetings at ‘the caf’ or something like that, we all talk about football and that’s when most of the learning happens.”

Neal is jumping in on as many opportunities for reps as possible. He was seen Tuesday working with the second group, and taking snaps from former Robert C. Byrd lineman Robert Arnold.

The former Polar Bear is also happy he gets to wear his old number 9 for the Falcons.