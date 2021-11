Lee Elder posed for a picture on the first tee at the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced today that Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament 45 years ago, will be honored by establishing scholarships in his name and inviting him to be an Honorary Starter for the 2021 Masters. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, has died. He was 87-years old.

Robert Lee Elder was the first African-American to play the Masters in 1975, breaking the color barrier.

Earlier this year, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Paine College for his outstanding achievements throughout his lifetime.

Augusta Mayor, Hardie Davis, proclaimed April 6, 2021 as “Lee Elder Day”.

