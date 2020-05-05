Legion Baseball status update

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Legion Baseball World Series has already been canceled, as have regional tournaments that lead to the World Series. The Hillbilly Hardball Classic has been canceled, as well.

And the West Virginia Legion Baseball state tournament could be the next tournament to be canceled.

“Very unlikely. Very, very unlikely,” said West Virginia legion baseball Assistant Chairman Chris George when asked about the status of the tournament.

Legion baseball being played has multiple hurdles in front of it, such as local and state guidelines set forth by the governor and other officials, and that most high school- or college-owned athletics facilities that legion teams would normally play on are, or could be, closed until July.

“We are going to try and play in July. That is the focus that is the plan if we can, if we’re allowed to play we’re going to have to do it in July,” George said.

With that in mind, legion officials are looking at non-school-owned facilities to see if they are options. They’re also looking at any way possible to get players on the field when it comes to the structure of their season.

“So if that happens and the month of June is shut down, high school facilities are shut down and we can’t get in. We can’t play games on them so that’s another reason why we’re looking at July,” said George.

George said facilities in Monongalia and Gilmer County, as well as in the Wheeling area have all been looked at, among other places.

“We’re going to try like crazy to play in July,” George said. “Our backs are against the wall, we know that. But I think it’s safe to say that we’re going to try everything we can, within the boundaries of what we can do to try to play for these kids. But it’s got to be safe for them.”

Legion officials will meet later this month to discuss those possibilities and more.