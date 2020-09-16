LeMasters’ scores solo goal to win East-West rivalry over Bees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The East-West rivalry continued in high school soccer as Fairmont Senior took on East Fairmont at East-West Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first half, both teams had opportunities to score early on.

The Polar Bears strike first, and are the only ones to strike in this game, as Tricia LeMasters put one in the back of the net to put Fairmont Senior up 1-0.

No further scoring was needed for the Polar Bears.

An impressive night between the pipes for FSHS goalie Rebecca Cox.

Fairmont Senior got the best of East Fairmont 1-0, the final score.

