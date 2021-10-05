Lending a helping hand: South Harrison XC runner assists EFHS runner

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Here’s a feel good story for you.

On Saturday, cross country teams met at Apple Valley Country Club in Fairmont for the Fairmont Senior Invitational.

South Harrison’s Reyna Headley (right) assists East Fairmont’s Lainey Barnes (left) during Saturday’s Fairmont Senior Invitational. (Photo courtesy Joey Herron / EFHS)

The great thing about the cross country community, is that every runner knows the struggle they’re all going through during the race.

That’s where Reyna Headley comes in.

The South Harrison runner saw that Lainey Barnes of East Fairmont was struggling, and having trouble finishing the race.

So Headley guided Barnes the rest of the way, even letting her cross the finish line just before her, in a great display of sportsmanship.

Pictures of Headley helping Barnes were captured by East Fairmont head coach, Joey Herron.