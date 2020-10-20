LetThemRun Campaign is a success: Doddridge Co. runners to compete in XC Regionals Thursday

WEST UNION, W.Va. – It took social media campaign, and multiple conversations with the WVSSAC, Dr. Clay Marsh and the Governor’s office, but the Doddridge County High School cross country teams will be able to compete at its cross country regional meet on Thursday.

The Bulldogs were originally not eligible to compete due to Doddridge County’s Red standing on Saturday’s COVID-19 map by the WV Dept. of Education. That also fell in line with the recent guidelines for the fall sports postseason set by the WVSSAC.

Doddridge County Schools Superintendent, Adam Cheeseman, posted an update to the situation on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Cheeseman said in an interview with 12 Sports that over the past few days he’s had multiple conversations with WVSSAC Executive Director, Bernie Dolan, along with Dr. Clay Marsh, members from Governor Jim Justice’s office and other health officials.

The Bulldogs runners, who as a team rank first and second amongst boys and girls teams in the runwv.com rankings, were supposed to host Thursday’s Regional meet, but instead will have to defend their ranking on the road.

The meet was moved from West Union to Tucker County.

But that is a small price to pay when the alternative is not competing at all.

Cheeseman also told 12 Sports that the DCHS runners will have to take a rapid COVID-19 test ahead of the meet in order to be eligible to compete, and the county as a whole will have to remain Orange or better on the DHHR’s daily COVID-19 map.

Cheeseman thanked the Doddridge County community for their support, along with all support he and the Bulldogs coaches and runners have received from around the state.