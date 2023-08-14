SOUTH WESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The Lewis County Minutemen took clear steps forward in 2022, including a win over rival Buckhannon-Upshur and a three-game improvement over 2021’s finish.

A one-point loss at Lincoln may have separated the Minutemen from a winning record but clear improvement sets the stage for an important 2023 campaign.

“Trying to build on a little bit of momentum. Went from a 2-8 season two years ago to a 5-5 season,” head coach Dustin Cogar said, “Had a couple games we thought slipped away during the season last year so trying to get these guys mentally ready to get over that hump.”

The players have the same approach to the season when it comes to preparation.

“I think we need to be mentally tough as an identity. We just need to be able to persevere through things and finish games,” senior Grant Acord said.

Lewis County returns more than enough talent on offense to keep up with last season’s average of 24 points per game, bringing back senior quarterback Bryant Zielinski and a pair of ballcarriers both capable of bell cow duties.

“You got Drew Cayton at the halfback spot, Brayden Carder at the fullback, both of them were projected to have great years last year,” Cogar said, “Drew fell off with an injury and Brayden kind of picked up where he left off so having those guys complement each other is pretty good and got to protect our quarterback so he can make some big plays for us.”

On the flip side, the Minutemen are zeroed in on controlling the trenches when the other team has the ball.

“You got Brayden in the middle at middle linebacker. You’re going to hear Maddox Gillespie’s name, junior defensive tackle who had a great year, was an all-conference kid, has a high motor so controlling the line of scrimmage is big for us and filling gaps,” Cogar continued.

With the personnel taken care of, the steady progress of this group over the last two years has made for an easy transition into the preseason this time around.

“Having so many guys return, it’s made practice planning a little bit easier and they’re pretty good leaders right now and hopefully we take a step in the right direction with that for the young guys,” Cogar said.

Meanwhile, a Lewis County community that loves it Minutemen is waiting with plenty of anticipation for this team to turn the corner.

“It means a lot, especially when we’re on the road and we still see a full stands. Everybody cheering for us, like at the Lincoln game, stands were still full, and we had a lot of energy that game. It was great,” junior Owen Acord said.

With all of that in mind, the mentality of this team is a simple one.

“We’re looking to have a winning record this year, finish games we should’ve won last year and try to surprise people a little bit,” Grant Acord said.

Owen Acord brings a similar perspective.

“Don’t care what anybody says, going to surprise people. Just come out here and play the game like we know how to,” he said.

Lewis County opens the 2023 season with a Big X conference matchup, hosting Fairmont Senior on August 25.