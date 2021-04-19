Lewis County boys eliminate Liberty in sectional quarterfinals

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County boys basketball team defeated Liberty, 57-42, Monday evening to eliminate the Mountaineers from the remainder of the postseason.

Lewis County, which was led by Will Hunt’s 23 points and Vincent Snuffer’s 14 points, now advances in the Triple-A Region II, Section 2 tournament to take on top-seeded Robert C. Byrd on Wednesday.

That game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Clarksburg.

Lewis County led Liberty by five at halftime.

Liberty got as close as four in the third quarter, before Lewis County started to pull away thanks to Hunt and Snuffer, among others.

Editor’s Note: Official stat book originally showed Will Hunt with 17 points for the game. That stat was corrected after the highlights aired.

