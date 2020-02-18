Lewis County boys hold off PBHS in overtime to win on Senior Night

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. – Monday night was Senior Night for the Lewis County boys basketball team.

Among a number of senior players recognized were a pair of Minutemen football standouts – Jared Griffith and Nick Kuhn – both of whom recently signed to continue their football careers at the collegiate level.

As for the game, Lewis County got off to a good start, as Kyle Gannon knocked down three of the Minutemen’s five 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Lewis County led by six after the first quarter, and despite Philip Barbour taking the lead in the second, led at halftime.

Monday night’s game needed more the the four quarters of regulation to decide a winner.

But the home team didn’t allow Senior Night to be soiled, pulling out a 75-61 win at home in overtime.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories