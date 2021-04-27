Lewis County community members send off the Minutemaids girls basketball team to State Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Minutemaids basketball team will make the journey to the State tournament in Charleston for the first time since 2003 on Wednesday.

It’ll be their sixth ever appearance in at the girls basketball state tournament.

The Minutemaids were honored at Lewis County High School on Tuesday afternoon and the community members showed up to show their support.

The Lewis County County Commission announce the proclamation that Wednesday, April 28 2021 will be known as the Minutemaids girls basketball day.

Lewis County is set to take on top-seeded Fairmont Senior at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening in Charleston in the first game of the state tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories