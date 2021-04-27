Lewis County community members send off the Minutemaids girls basketball team to State Tournament

SOUTH WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Minutemaids basketball team will make the journey to the State tournament in Charleston for the first time since 2003 on Wednesday.

It’ll be their sixth ever appearance in at the girls basketball state tournament.

The Minutemaids were honored at Lewis County High School on Tuesday afternoon and the community members showed up to show their support.

The Lewis County County Commission announce the proclamation that Wednesday, April 28 2021 will be known as the Minutemaids girls basketball day.

Lewis County is set to take on top-seeded Fairmont Senior at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening in Charleston in the first game of the state tournament.