Lewis County girls come up short against River View

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monday’s first game of the East Fairmont Classic between Lewis County and River View went down to the wire.

Neither team led by more than two possessions, and even after the Minutemaids went up by three after a pair of triples from Emma Cayton, the Lady Raiders went on a run to regain the lead.

Lewis County was down a pair of starters at the end of the fourth quarter, one due to injury and another due to Cayton committing her fifth foul.

Being down a pair of starters left the Minutemaids in a tight spot, and the offense went silent the final two minutes of the game.

Despite multiple missed free throws late in the game by River View, Lewis County couldn’t draw any closer than three at the end of the game, falling 57-54.

Olivia Krinov finished with a game-high 18 points for the Minutemaids, while Cayton finished with 14 points.