Lewis County K/P Jared Griffith signs with Montana Tech

WESTON, W.Va. – One of the top kickers and punters in the Mountain State is headed to familiar territory for the next four years.

Jared Griffith, a former Honda Athlete of the Week, signed to continue his football career with Montana Tech on Tuesday.

Griffith said he and his family have vacationed in Montana in the past, saying he likes the nature and the surroundings of the state.

His familiarity with the state, and it and the Montana Tech program reminding him of his home state, makes it a perfect fit.

“We seen their football field one time. And it was always in the back of my mind. But after the season we were able to reach out to them, and they expressed interest. They wanted a kicker and punter, and they also have a really good engineering program. And that’s what I want to go into, I’m going to go into civil engineering,” Griffith said.

Griffith now joins the Orediggers for his collegiate career.

He was one of six Lewis County athletes to sign with colleges at the school on Tuesday.

You can find the other signing stories on our website, as well.