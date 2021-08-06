Lewis County straps on the shoulder pads for the first time this season

WESTON, W.Va. – Friday was a big day for high school football teams across the state.

After plenty of teaching and installation during the first four days of camp this week, something else was thrown into the mix — shoulder pads.

Friday marked the first day of wearing shoulder pads during the preseason practice period.

It certainly seems like football season has arrived when the shoulder pads go on underneath the practice uniforms.

Lewis County High School football players got to wear theirs twice today, as the Minutemen ran two-a-days on this momentous Friday in the high school football preseason.

“Everything changes once you put the pads on, and then when we have contact next week that’s going to change again,” said Lewis County head coach, Dustin Cogar. “Then when we get that first scrimmage in, that’s going to change. So everything is just going to change, and things will trickle down. Kids will rise, they’ll stay in the middle, or they’ll adapt. That’s the cool thing about this sport.”

Lewis County is a team that will feel different this year, for those who follow the sport. The Minutemen graduated a lot of three- and four-year starters following last season.

But Cogar likes the knowledge and experience that he brings back for this year.

12 Sports’ High School Football Previews begin airing on Tuesday, Aug. 10.