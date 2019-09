CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lewis County’s Chase Beam wins Catch of the Week for Week 2, receiving over 51 percent of the votes.

Beam was up against Lincoln’s Nick Kellar, and Morgantown’s Preston Fox.

Kellar’s interception received nearly 48 percent of the votes, while Fox’s touchdown grab received just shy of one percent of the votes cast.

Check back in with us on Friday night in the Honda 12 Sportszone for Week 3’s Glenville State Catch of the Week contestants.