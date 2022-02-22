CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lewis County’s scrappiness and strong rebounding came in handy in the Minutemaids’ 54-39 win over Liberty in the Class-AAA Region II, Section 2 semifinal.

Lewis County was quick to score in the first quarter building up a 16-11 lead.

The Mountaineers kept it close heading into the halftime break trailing 25-21.

The Maids started to pull away in the third quarter gaining a 40-31 advantage and kept the lead for the win.

Bryn Hunt led the Maids with 14 points. Elleona Stump added 12 points and 14 rebounds along with Emma Pinkney’s 12 point performance.

Emma Elliott finished with 16 points for the Mountaineers.