Lewis County’s Will Hunt commits to Radford baseball program

WESTON, W.Va. – Will Hunt was one of thousands of high school baseball players around the state that had this past high school baseball season wiped out due to COVID-19.

But Hunt had multiple collegiate offers in hand when he made his decision last week.

Hunt, who has been playing throughout the summer in multiple states with his US Elite travel baseball team, along with the Prep Baseball Report circuit, announced his commitment to Radford University on Tuesday.

“Their head coach, Coach (Karl) Kuhn, was at Virginia for 16 seasons as a pitching coach, and he put 40 people into the draft. So that really stuck out while I was looking at them,” Hunt said when asked what the biggest factor was in him choosing Radford over the other schools that were interested in his talents.

Hunt said he already had offers from Morehead State, Youngstown State, University of Charleston (WV), and USC Upstate, and was also looking at Liberty University.

Aside from the pedigree of the Highlanders’ head coach, Hunt said that it’s what his future teammates do off the field that also piqued his interest.

“Their weight lifting program was very nice there, and that’s really something that I look forward to. And then their business program continues to be ranked among the highest in the country. So, that really stuck out, because that’s what I’m wanting to major in,” said Hunt.

Hunt, like all high school baseball players, are holding out hope for a high school season in the spring.