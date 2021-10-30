Lexie Lamb, DCHS girls XC win Single-A state crown

ONA, W.Va. – Lexie Lamb didn’t compete in cross country her freshman year of high school. Two years later, she capped off her junior season as the top runner in Single-A.

Lamb completed the state cross country meet course in Ona with a time of 19:37.60, which was a full minute ahead of the next-closest athlete.

With Lamb leading the way, and a pair of fellow Doddridge County runners also finishing in the Top 10, the Lady Bulldogs rounded out the season as the best girls team in Single-A.

Katie Cottrill and Bailey Holden of Doddridge County placed third and eighth, respectively.

In total, six of the spots in the Top 10 belonged to runners from Northcentral West Virginia.

Tucker County’s Katie Hicks placed fifth, South Harrison’s Madison Stonestreet placed seventh, and Webster County’s Alexis White came in ninth.

On the boys side, Doddridge County senior Trent Gola finished fourth in the state with a time of 17:55.40. He was joined by Notre Dame’s Ashton Nardella as the only other local competitor to end the season on the podium.

Ritchie County’s boys team placed third in the state. The Trinity Christian boys, making their first-ever appearance at the state meet, finished seventh as a team.

For Doddridge County, this is the first girls cross country state title since 2016 and just the third girls cross country title in program history.

Full Single-A girls results here.

Full Single-A boys results here.