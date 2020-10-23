Liberty boys defeat Grafton, advance to section title game

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Liberty boys soccer team defended home field, Thursday night, defeating Grafton by a final score of 4-1.

With the win, Liberty advances to the section title game for the first time since 2011.

The Mountaineers got on the board first with a goal by Jordan Jones with 24:39 remaining in the first half. Liberty took a 2-1 lead into halftime.

They added to their lead at the start and the end of the second half, finding the back of the net for the final time with five minutes left.