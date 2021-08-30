Liberty downs Elkins in lopsided game to win fifth-straight season opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty (1-0) hosted Elkins (0-1) in Clarksburg on Monday night in a high school football game that was originally scheduled for Friday. The season opener had to be pushed back due to COVID-19, but was able to be played on Monday.

The Mountaineers used an impressive, multi-headed ground attack to move the ball down field with success.

Preston Buckhannon scored the first touchdown of the season for the Mountaineers, and added another in the second half.

Liberty won easily, 33-6, to notch its fifth-straight season-opening victory.

Monday’s contest was also the head coaching debut for Jimmy Hankins of Elkins.

The Tigers, who are replacing nearly their entire team from a year ago, were hurt greatly by penalties, especially in the first half.

Liberty will host South Harrison on Friday, with Elkins scheduled to play at Robert C. Byrd in Week 2 of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Highlights

Black Eagles at Mohigans

Ryan and Abbie convo: Morgantown final

Coverage of the week

Catch of the week

Best we saw tonight

Cougars at Pioneers

Lancers at Cee Bees

Lumberjacks at Bulldogs

Silver knights at Rebels

Hawks at Bulldogs

Eagles at Cougars

RITCHIE CO GREENBRIER WEST

WVSSAC: Teams in red/orange counties have a chance

Preston vs Brooke - Week 10

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories