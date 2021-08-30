Liberty downs Elkins in lopsided game to win fifth-straight season opener

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty (1-0) hosted Elkins (0-1) in Clarksburg on Monday night in a high school football game that was originally scheduled for Friday. The season opener had to be pushed back due to COVID-19, but was able to be played on Monday.

The Mountaineers used an impressive, multi-headed ground attack to move the ball down field with success.

Preston Buckhannon scored the first touchdown of the season for the Mountaineers, and added another in the second half.

Liberty won easily, 33-6, to notch its fifth-straight season-opening victory.

Monday’s contest was also the head coaching debut for Jimmy Hankins of Elkins.

The Tigers, who are replacing nearly their entire team from a year ago, were hurt greatly by penalties, especially in the first half.

Liberty will host South Harrison on Friday, with Elkins scheduled to play at Robert C. Byrd in Week 2 of the season.