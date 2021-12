SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Liberty won its first game of the season, 51-44, over Lincoln.

The score wasn’t always that close. The Mountaineers started the game off on a 6-0 scoring run.

Liberty only extended its lead, holding the Cougars to only two points in the first quarter.

Lincoln did make a comeback before the half, but they couldn’t overcome the ‘Eers.

Liberty wins 51-44. Mountaineers improve to 1-0 on the season.