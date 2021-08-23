Liberty-Elkins Week 1 HS Football game postponed to Monday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The high school football season begins on Thursday, and area teams are already having to adjust their schedules.

Over the weekend, 12 Sports confirmed that Friday’s scheduled contest between Liberty and Elkins has been postponed.

The game has been pushed back to Monday, August 30, at 7 p.m. due to COVID-19-related issues with one of the teams.

This game was originally scheduled as a Tigers home game, but will be played in Clarksburg, due to field maintenance in Elkins.

This is one of two Week 1 games involving area teams that have been affected by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stay with 12 Sports all season long for the latest news and updates involving high school sports.