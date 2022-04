CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty and Fairmont Senior split the double-header in Clarksburg on Tuesday evening.

In the first game, Fairmont Senior took a 3-0 lead to start the game.

Liberty ripped off two homers and an RBI single to tie the game up. Both teams put two runs each on the board in the fifth to tie it up yet again but Haley Younkins’ walk-off sealed the deal for Liberty’s 6-5 win.

Fairmont Senior won the second game 10-7.