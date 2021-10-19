Liberty football faces tough schedule over final three weeks of regular season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty (4-3) will need another big performance like the one they had in Week 8 against East Fairmont when they play this Friday against Number 6 Lincoln in Shinnston.

Liberty is just outside of the rankings this week, meaning they need to keep winning to get into the playoff picture.

AJ Harman’s group has a tough schedule to end the year, too, as each of their final three games are against ranked teams — No. 6 Lincoln, No. 12 Robert C. Byrd, and No. 8 North Marion.

It’s an uphill climb for a Liberty team that’s trying to make the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons.

“The end of this season is going to be tough,” Harman said. “Lincoln – big rival coming up; RCB, who’s a cross-town rival; and then North Marion, who’s as good as anybody in the state also. (We’ve) got our hands full. We just got to take it one game at a time, continue to try to work and improve and get better, and hopefully ride this momentum the last three games.”

Liberty is in the fortunate spot of being just outside of the rankings with three weeks to go, in part, because of the performance they had last Friday against East Fairmont. The Mountaineers jumped out to a big lead, and rode Raiden Childers to the tune of 327 yards and five touchdowns.

“What the boys did is what we hope to do every week. We started fast. They came out, they played excited,” said Harman. “I thought we were pretty physical and once Raiden found the seems and got things going he had a great night.”

Harman was proud of his team’s effort for the full game.

He’ll need more performances like that the remainder of the schedule if Liberty is to make the playoffs.