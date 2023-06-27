CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The three-week summer practice period is nearing its end and for some teams, opportunity to take a leap forward is right here, right now.

One of those teams is Liberty High School boys basketball and the Mountaineers are hoping that this is the year for a breakthrough.

Liberty posted its highest win total since 2010-2011 last season and with a big crop of veterans back for another bite at the apple, the feeling in the locker room is that it’s now or never.

“This is the year. If we do not have a winning basketball season this year, you have to go back clear to 1998 I believe since the Liberty boys basketball team has had a winning season and when we bring back five, six seniors and a couple juniors with this much experience, that is the expectation,” head coach Zak Bart said.

Liberty loses two seniors from last season’s team, including Class AAA all-state honorable mention Noah McKim.