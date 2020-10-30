Liberty HS cross country honored with parade ahead of first trip to state meet

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Liberty High School girls cross country team qualified for the state meet for the first time in program history last week.

Thursday, the team was celebrated at the high school in Clarksburg with a small parade of local first responders, along with friends and family.

Some of the runners even got a little emotional seeing all the support that will be behind them, and cheering for them, as they compete in Ona on Saturday at the state meet near Cabell Midland High School.

Our Abbie Backenstoe will be there providing coverage from the state meet on Saturday.

Along with the girls team competing in Ona, Bryce Miller will be representing the Mountaineers boys team at the state meet, too.