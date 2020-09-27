Liberty rolls over Notre Dame

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-ed Notre Dame High School soccer team hosted Liberty at Hite Field on Saturday.

The Mountaineers came out hot and scored three goals right away.

Jenson Dodd scored to put the Mountaineers up 4-0 at the halftime break.

In the second half, Noah McKim put two in the back of the net to put Liberty up 6-0.

Hayden Dodd scored off of a header to complete his hat trick and to put Liberty up 7-0.

The Mountaineers never let go of the lead in this game and kept Notre Dame off the board completely.

Liberty took home the win, 7-0 the final score.

Liberty junior Hayden Dodd is impressed with his team so far this season.

“Our team is really full of confidence this year. We’re putting up good numbers against some of the best teams in the state and Big 10 is the hardest conference in the state so we’re having a good season and I hope that can continue,” Dodd said.

Dodd also said he looks to lead Liberty to the state tournament in Beckley this season.