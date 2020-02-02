Liberty’s 1978-79 basketball team hosted a team reunion

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - Angelo Basile Court was as loud as ever Saturday night as the No. 9 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on the No. 4 Maroon Knights of Wheeling Central Catholic.

First quarter started with Kobe Martino scoring all eight of Notre Dame's first points. But the Maroon Knights would be hot on scoring as well and they'll take the one point lead into the second quarter.