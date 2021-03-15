Liberty’s Clay Sinnett signs with WVU Tech Wrestling

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty senior wrestler, Clay Sinnett, signed to continue his wrestling career at the next level Monday with WVU Tech.

Sinnett made it to the state wrestling tournament a year ago, and is looking to do the same this year, in his final high school season.

Sinnett told us at his signing why he chose to continue wrestling with the Golden Bears.

“They were just saying that they watched me over the years. Coach Dustin, he’s watched me over the years and he just liked how I wrestled, and how I did out on the mat. He was just there from the beginning, just watching me. He just liked my determination, not giving up doing whatever it takes,” said Sinnett.

Sinnett also said he liked the atmosphere he felt from WVU Tech. And that he’s looking forward to get to work at Tech as soon as he finishes up at Liberty.