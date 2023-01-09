CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Liberty’s Destiny Coble made her college decision official today.

She’ll head to Salem to play softball for the Tigers.

With teammate Charlie Johnson also signing with Salem and plenty of familiarity with the current members of the team too, it became a perfect fit.

“It’s very nice. I’m glad to be going to a team where I know some of the girls and I’ll also get to meet new people too. I went and toured and that’s when we made it offical. It was really great,” she said.

Coble’s not quite done with high school softball though.

She’ll finish up her prep career with one more season as a Mountaineer coming up in the spring.