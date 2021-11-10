Liberty’s Emma Kyle signs with Robert Morris softball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty’s Emma Kyle signed to continue her softball career at the Division I level with Robert Morris University.

What attracted the RMU coaching staff to Kyle was likely her hitting ability.

Kyle leads Harrison County in home runs with 15 from last season.

In the Spring during her junior season, Kyle hit 15 homers, 15 doubles and 54 RBI.

The first team All-State catcher liked multiple things about RMU.

“Just walking into campus, it’s not away from everything, there’s a little town right outside of it. You just feel safe. Just talking to all of the girls on the team, they get along really well and the chemistry on the team you can tell it’s just a very good environment,” Kyle said.

Kyle also touched on her time at Liberty and said her softball coach, Eric Younkins, has supported her throughout this recruiting journey.

“Our coach, he’s very encouraging. He let me show my leadership and he was very supportive of everything I did and was always helping me and it really helped me grow as a person and as a leader,” Kyle said.

Kyle has one final softball season with the Mountaineers before playing collegiately with the Colonials.

